Pilot blinded in Debrecen with laser, police ask for help

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a crime of endangering air traffic.

According to the available data, on May 4, 2022, around 22:00, a plane flying over Debrecen was illuminated several times with a green laser, blinding the pilot.

The police ask those who have any information about the case to report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, 149 Sámsoni út) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. on the telephone number 06-80 / 555-111 and the toll-free emergency number 112.

debreceninap.hu / police.hu

Picture: illustration.