Due to a traffic accident, main road no. 4 between Újfehértó and Nyíregyháza has been closed on Sunday morning, Útinform reports on its website.

The traffic obstruction can be avoided on a side road parallel to the main road. The National Directorate General for Disaster Management wrote on its website that three cars collided. Ambulances also arrived on the scene.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay