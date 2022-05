A 56-year-old man from Nyíregyháza died next to Bakatalórántháza on main road no 41 after his car drifted off the road and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon, the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu.

The driver was killed on the spot, they added. Police carried out the scene investigation with a complete road closure, and the conditions of the accident are being investigated by the Nyíregyháza police station.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay