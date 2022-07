The road traffic accident occurred in Hajdúhadház on July 6th, around 5 p.m. in Hajdúhadház, at the intersection of Gárdonyi Géza and Akácfa streets.

Based on the currently available information, a pickup truck hit a two-year-old child under unclear circumstances, and the child was so seriously injured that his life could no longer be saved, police.hu reported.

The road section affected by the accident was closed in its entirety during the investigation and technical rescue.

haon.hu

pixabay