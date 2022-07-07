Over 53,000 Vehicles With Green Number Plates Registered in Hungary

The number of environment-friendly noiseless vehicles with green number plates has tripled to over 53,000 in Hungary since 2020, the technology and industry ministry (TIM) said on Wednesday.

Fully 53% of those vehicles are driven by electric engines, the ministry said on Facebook. The increase is the result of the government’s programme aimed at facilitating a green transition in transport which accounts for one-fifth of the country’s carbon emissions, the statement said. The amount of central subsidies allocated for the purchase of electric cars has totalled 20 billion forints (EUR 49m) over the past years, the ministry noted. The long-term goal is to achieve full climate neutrality by 2050, it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay