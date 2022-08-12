There was a serious accident in the Big Forest, police are looking for witnesses

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

Based on the available data, a man was driving a car in Debrecen, on Hadházi út, on August 10, 2022 around 2 p.m. When the driver of the vehicle reached the intersection of Szigligeti Street, he did not give way to a motorcyclist, with whom he collided. The man driving the motorcycle fell and, according to the primary medical opinion, suffered serious injuries.

The police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú or the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu