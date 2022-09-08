Accident at the Clinic in Debrecen: the police are looking for witnesses

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

Based on the available data, on September 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., in front of Nagyerdei körút 98 in Debrecen, at the parking lot in front of the central building of the Debrecen Clinic, a man driving a car did not give way to an auxiliary motorcyclist while turning. The motorcyclist fell as a result of the collision and was slightly injured.

The police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú or the toll-free emergency number 112.

