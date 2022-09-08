Road construction begins in Debrecen, two bus routes run on diversion routes

From the start of operations on Thursday, September 8, until the closure of operations on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, road construction works will be carried out on Napraforgó Street. During the affected period, buses numbered 33 and 33E run on a diversion route in the direction of both terminals.

The diversion route of buses 33 and 33E in the direction of Nagymacs:

Original route – Highway No. 33 – Napraforgó Street – Zöldmező Street – Orgona Street – Highway No. 33 – original route

The diversion route of buses 33 and 33E in the direction of Segner tér:

Original route – Highway No. 33 – Napraforgó Street – Zöldmező Street – Orgona Street – Highway No. 33 – original route

The buses do not reach the Napraforgó utca and Orgona utca stops in the direction of either terminal. Buses 33 and 33E stop at the temporary stop on Zöldmező utca after the intersection with Zápor utca in the direction of both termini.

DKV