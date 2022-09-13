Gardening thieves were caught in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the two thieves and their helper for the crime of money laundering and other crimes.

According to the indictment, the two male defendants appeared in the morning hours of January 28, 2022, at a garden in Debrecen, where they took six pruning shears in the shopping area, which the younger defendant hid in his clothing, and then left the store. The perpetrators left in a car and then took the female defendant as a passenger, who sat in the back seat of the car, where the stolen pruning shears were.

While driving in Debrecen, they noticed police officers checking IDs on one of the streets, so the two men asked the woman to hide the stolen things. The woman put them in her bag, but she knew that the garden tools came from the commission of a crime.

With their action, the male defendants caused more than HUF 90,000 in damage, which was fully repaid, as the Debrecen police found and confiscated the stolen goods from the woman during the action, and then returned them to the victim.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Criminal Code effective from January 2021, anyone who acquires or hides an item resulting from a crime committed by another person shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years, as his act has been classified as money laundering since the amendment of the law.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the two male defendants for the crime of theft of a small value, while their female companion was charged with the crime of money laundering at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a fine on the male defendants, and a suspended prison sentence on the woman, without conducting a trial, based on the case files.

ugyeszseg.hu