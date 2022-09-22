Pedestrian dies while crossing a street in Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who, due to his flagrant carelessness, hit the victim walking on the zebra crossing with his car for the offense of negligently causing a fatal road accident.

On September 6, 2021, early in the morning, the accused was driving a car on a busy two-lane road in Debrecen. At the time of the accident, there was little traffic, it was twilight, and the traffic light controlling the traffic on the road section gave a flashing yellow signal. Four people were traveling in the car, and all of them were wearing seat belts.

Due to the man’s extreme inattention, he noticed very late that in both traffic lanes in front of him, as well as next to him, a vehicle had stopped in front of the zebra crossing, where the pedestrian was continuously crossing at a normal pace. The victim had almost crossed when the offender did not stop in front of the zebra crossing, so he hit the pedestrian with the front left part of his vehicle.

As a result of the accident, the victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries that caused his death on the spot.

The accident occurred as a result of the defendant’s grossly negligent violation of KRESZ rules and the victim’s death.

The investigation in the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a fatal road accident at the District Court in Debrecen.

In its indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentence the defendant to prison and prohibit him from driving road vehicles for a specified period of time.

ugyeszseg.hu