Police Detain Hungarian Man Suspected of Hawking Honorary Consular Positions in Africa

Police have detained a Hungarian man suspected of promising to arrange honorary consular positions in Africa for money, the public prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

One individual transferred around 50,000 euros to the suspect and received an honorary consular position from an unspecified African country, according to the charges. In another case, an advance of 10,000 euros was made but the administrative process was not undertaken. Also, the Hungarian is charged with making unlawful offers to high-ranking foreign officials in the hope of keeping his own international positions unrelated to Hungary, the prosecutor said. The suspect has denied the charges of influence peddling and other crimes related to a foreign official.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay