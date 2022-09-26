A drug dealer and six consumers were arrested in Debrecen – video

Detectives from the Debrecen Police Department arrested a man suspected of drug trafficking on September 20, 2022, in Debrecen. The 35-year-old man is suspected of having sold drugs to several people. The police searched his house, where they seized drug-suspicious substances. In addition, the investigators produced five men and one woman who, according to the suspicion, bought and consumed the drug from him several times. The rapid test indicated drug use in all of them.

The Debrecen Police Department detained a 35-year-old man suspected of drug trafficking and initiated criminal proceedings against the six users for possession of drugs. The investigators are also investigating who else the distributor may have sold drugs to.

debreceninap.hu