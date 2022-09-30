Business-like theft in the shopping center in Debrecen, the cashier was also part of the party

The security guards of a shopping center in Debrecen reported a theft to the police on the afternoon of August 18, 2022. At the scene, it turned out that a young couple had bought HUF 66,000 according to the block they had, but there was nearly half a million HUF worth of products in their shopping cart.

Seeing the two shopping carts packed to the brim, the police immediately became suspicious of the cashier. In addition to the two young people, the 47-year-old woman was also brought to the police station. It soon became clear that the shopping center employee knew the party. She had previously offered to help them shop at the store at a “discount”. They discussed separately when she would work and even gave instructions on how to load the shopping carts.

According to the data of the investigation, the woman did not only negotiate with young people. She contacted several of her acquaintances in connection with the promotion provided by her and in each case negotiated what he would later receive in exchange for his services. She also organized several purchases where she asked friends for 4-5 thousand forints instead of hundreds of thousands of forints.

The Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against the cashier due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft committed as a business and in a criminal conspiracy. On September 28 and 29, 2022, in addition to the couple, the investigators interrogated seven other people as suspects of theft, they also shopped in the store with the woman’s assistance.

police.hu