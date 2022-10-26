An unusual birth: a baby boy was born in Budapest under police escort

Police.hu reports on a special birth: the baby was born late Tuesday night in a car escorted by the police, but the special twists and turns and lucky coincidences are not over yet.

According to the police, on Tuesday night, a desperate man stopped down patrolmen in Budapest, at the Buda bridgehead of the Rákóczi bridge. The man took his endangered pregnant wife, who was already in labour, to the hospital in his car and asked for help. The Újbuda patrolmen wanted to take the woman to the hospital, but after a few minutes they had to pull over on the Könyves Kálmán körút because the mother had to labor.

The police tried to help the woman based on the instructions they received over the phone from the paramedics who were already on their way to the scene, while also trying to calm the couple’s four-year-old daughter. That’s when the really lucky turn came, because a woman who had experience in conducting home births stopped next to them with her car.

The extra help of the doula came at the right time because the baby was born feet first. Moreover, he was not breathing, but in another lucky twist, the ambulances arrived within a minute after his birth and took over the care, so the newborn, who was taken to the hospital together with his mother, cried. The boy born under adventurous circumstances was named Márton.