The careless driver hit a pedestrian in Debrecen at night

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who did not notice the pedestrians crossing and hit the woman passing in front of him for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident resulting in permanent disability.

According to the indictment, on September 10, 2021, at around 10:30 p.m., the man was driving a car in downtown Debrecen, on a two-lane road. At the place and time of the accident, in the direction of travel of the accused, in front of the designated pedestrian crossing on the road, the traffic light showed a flashing yellow signal.

At that time, 3 pedestrians were passing through the 14-meter-long resistant crossing and were pushing a bicycle next to them. The victim was in front, her bicycle was properly lit, and she was wearing reflective strips on her legs. The car driving in front of the defendant stopped in the outer traffic lane and let the pedestrians go, but the defendant did not notice the victim or the other vehicle giving priority, so he hit the victim who was crossing the street.

As a result of the accident, the woman suffered bruises and abrasions all over her body, and her wrist was broken, leaving behind a permanent disability.

The accident occurred as a result of the man’s violation of KRESZ regulations.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the defendant, who confessed to the crime, for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident resulting in permanent disability at the District Court in Debrecen. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a suspended prison sentence on the defendant, as well as ban him from driving road vehicles for a fixed period of time.

Chief Prosecution Office of Hajdú-Bihar County