Syrian Man Who Punched a Police Officer in the Face Arrested in Debrecen

On Friday, The District Court of Debrecen ordered the arrest of a foreigner who attacked a police officer, the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office informed MTI.

According to the well-founded suspicion, on the evening of November 4th, at a guarded accommodation in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county, the foreign man in immigration custody attacked the police officer performing the evening staff check.

The 28-year-old perpetrator of Syrian nationality, without any previous history, headbutted and punched the policeman with great force, who suffered a bruised injury as a result of the attack and a piece of one of his teeth was broken off.

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office interrogated the foreign man in custody as a suspect for attempted violence and serious bodily injury against an official, and then requested his arrest, since the suspect has no ties to Hungary in any way, no job, no income, and no residence permit in the country. Thus, it can be reasonably assumed that he would become unreachable if he were to be released. It can also be reasonably assumed – they added – that he would commit another crime punishable by imprisonment. The District Court of Debrecen ordered the arrest of the suspect at the request of the prosecution.

Due to self-judgment, the Nyírbátor Police Department is also conducting criminal proceedings against the suspect, who also committed this crime in the guarded accommodation in October.

