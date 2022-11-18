Continental to Establish a Software Development Base in Debrecen – Forty New Jobs Will Be Created

The Debrecen team will develop systems for self-driving solutions supported by artificial intelligence.



Continental has been present in Debrecen for many years, they started building their factory in the Southern Economic Zone at the end of 2018, but from 2019 Continental’s former Powertrain division operates under its own name, Vitesco Technologies, so the Debrecen factory also operates under this name, giving jobs to hundreds of people in the region

Continental Autonomous Mobility Hungary, the Hungarian representative of Continental’s driving support and automated driving solutions, announced on Friday that it will expand its operations in Budapest and Szeged and start operations in Debrecen as well.

In the first period, the goal is to create a team of forty people who will develop systems for self-driving solutions supported by artificial intelligence. It was said at the press conference that Debrecen and its surroundings are of strategic importance for both domestic software development and the automotive industry. University engineering courses and the economic and industrial development of the region offer countless opportunities for Continental as well. In the first period, the development engineers from Debrecen will focus on the development of embedded systems operating in the car, as well as on the development of tools and software that support artificial intelligence-based development. Employees in Debrecen are also given the opportunity to work remotely and collaborate in the community office. Continental Autonomous Mobility Hungary’s Artificial Intelligence Development Center in Budapest began operations in 2018, and their activities were supplemented by the Application Development Center in September 2022.

dehir.hu

pixabay