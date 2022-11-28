The man from Debrecen ordered cannabis online, and the package arrived by post

NAV informed the police that nearly 138 grams of marijuana were found during the inspection of a postal item. The package was posted in Switzerland and addressed to a man from Debrecen.

After the information was received, the investigators conducted a search of the local resident on November 22, 2022, and found nearly 1,000 grams of a green plant derivative, which according to expert opinion was marijuana.

During the questioning of the suspect, the 49-year-old man explained his drug use with his illnesses, and also referred to the fact that, based on his information on the Internet, he believed he was carrying a certain amount of cannabis. Of course, the investigators drew his attention to the fact that he had obtained wrong information in the online space.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of drug possession.

police.hu