Heartless workers robbed an elderly, disabled person in Debrecen

On the afternoon of September 23, 2022, an unknown man rang the doorbell at the man’s house in Debrecen. He said he and his colleagues work nearby and saw that the sidewalk was in need of repair. Then, when he went inside, he quickly turned his attention to replacing the roof, since it was also in bad shape. The man kept insisting that they had missed material, so they could finish the job quickly. He saw that the old man and his relative who lived with him were inclined to do so, so he invited his companion there as well. They asked HUF 300,000 for the repair and the necessary material. When they received the money, they left, but as it turned out, they stole not only the negotiated amount but also hundreds of thousands of forints in savings.

The desperate victims quickly notified the police, but the officers searched in vain and did not find the men. The investigators in Debrecen did their best to identify the heartless perpetrators, who were not deterred by the fact that their victim was an elderly man with limited mobility. As a result of the all-encompassing investigation, two Romanian citizens came into their sights, who were interrogated on November 16, 2022, as suspects for committing the crime of theft. The investigators also took measures to recover the property. Almost two-thirds of the stolen money was seized from the suspects, which was returned to its rightful owner.

debreceninap.hu