Man Stole Perfumes From a Store Worth 220.000 HuF – Do You Recognize Him?

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of theft. According to the data of the investigation, on November 25th, 2022, around 6 p.m., the man seen in the picture stole perfumes worth nearly HUF 220,000 from a drug store in Debrecen, on Kishatár street.

The Debrecen Police Department asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the image or has information about the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás street 4, Debrecen) or make a report by phone at 06-52/457, which is available 24 hours a day -040, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112.

debreceninap.hu