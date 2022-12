Buses also have to be diverted at the market in Debrecen.

According to DKV Zrt., on the morning of December 17th, an accident occurred on Vágóhíd street, near the Zsibogó market, which also affected bus traffic. During the police investigation, buses marked 15, 15Y, 30 and 30A are running on diversion routes in both directions.

