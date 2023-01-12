A man from Debrecen stole 27 mobile phones from his employer

According to the suspicion, based on the report, a 45-year-old man stole a total of 27 mobile phones from the warehouse of a company in Debrecen. The investigators confiscated 17 devices, and the suspect was taken into criminal custody.

At the beginning of December 2022, a representative of a company in Debrecen filed a complaint with the police about the disappearance of 27 mobile phones from one of their warehouses. The total value of the devices exceeded HUF 1.6 million.

The detectives began investigating the case, collected data, interviewed witnesses, and then came across a man who worked as a cleaner for the company. The 45-year-old local resident was brought to the police station on January 10, 2023, where he was questioned as a suspect. A detailed confession.

As it turned out, he had access to the key to the storage room, where he was caught by the mobile phones lined up on the shelf. Occasionally, he stole devices in twos and threes, a total of twenty-seven.

He entrusted the resale to his neighbor, a 25-year-old man, who also involved one of his relatives in the business. They both knew the phones were stolen, but they still took them.

During the searches of the suspects, the police found and confiscated 17 mobile phones.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against the 45-year-old man on the basis of well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft of a greater value and committed in a business-like manner. His assistants must answer for the crime of money laundering, and they also confessed during their interrogation. The investigators took the 45-year-old man and his neighbor into criminal custody, while their third companion can defend himself at large at the current stage of the proceedings.