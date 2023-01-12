A man lost a lot of money in a game room in Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office charged the man who damaged a car and broke an automatic door glass in a parking lot in Debrecen for the offense of disorderly conduct and the offense of vandalism causing minor damage.



According to the indictment, in the evening hours of October 27, 2021, the accused was in a game room (casino) in a shopping center in Debrecen and had fun, but that evening he lost a lot of money. The man was in a drunken state, and after leaving the arcade, he went down to the parking lot, where he cursed and shouted, while he approached a car, breaking one of the front windshield wiper blades and in the process damaging the car’s hood and front windshield.

The accused later went to one of the exits of the parking lot and kicked the window glass of the automatic door with great force, as a result of which the glass broke.

The defendant caused more than HUF 200,000 in damage to the victims separately, which was not recovered. The man displayed such flagrantly anti-social and violent behavior that it was capable of causing offense and alarm in those who noticed it. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crimes, for the offense of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of vandalism causing minor damage at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentence the defendant to a suspended prison sentence and order him to be supervised by a probation officer, as well as judge and grant the merits of the civil rights claim presented by one of the victims.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.