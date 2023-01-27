A man caused life-threatening head injuries to his partner in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar county investigators took the 61-year-old man into criminal custody for attempted murder.

The announcement came from the hospital in Debrecen in the early evening of January 23, 2023. A doctor reported that a 50-year-old woman came to the hospital with severe head injuries, but it is suspected that the life-threatening wounds may have been the result of abuse.

The police immediately started collecting data and searching for witnesses after the report. It soon emerged that the woman from Vámospércs was injured in her home, and it was also revealed that she had argued with her 61-year-old partner the night before.

According to the investigation, the man hit the victim’s head several times with an ax in the heat of the argument. It was only thanks to the quick and professional medical care that she did not die as a result of the severe abuse.

The detectives of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters interrogated the man as a suspect and then took him into criminal custody. His arrest was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on January 26, 2023, and he must answer on the grounds of suspicion of attempted murder.

police.hu