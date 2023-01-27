A man stole from several construction sites and apartment buildings in Debrecen

The man made a detailed confession to the investigators in Debrecen.

Detectives from the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department questioned a 23-year-old resident of Hajdúhadháza on the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of four counts of theft. According to the investigation, the man stole from several construction sites and apartment buildings in Debrecen in the second half of 2022 and then in January 2023. Tools, and bicycles, but there was a case when he took shoes with him, causing more than one million forints in damage to the victims. On January 25, 2023, the suspect made a detailed confession and admitted to further thefts.

police.hu