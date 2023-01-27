A man stole from several construction sites and apartment buildings in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A man stole from several construction sites and apartment buildings in Debrecen

The man made a detailed confession to the investigators in Debrecen.

Detectives from the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department questioned a 23-year-old resident of Hajdúhadháza on the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of four counts of theft. According to the investigation, the man stole from several construction sites and apartment buildings in Debrecen in the second half of 2022 and then in January 2023. Tools, and bicycles, but there was a case when he took shoes with him, causing more than one million forints in damage to the victims. On January 25, 2023, the suspect made a detailed confession and admitted to further thefts.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

A man caused life-threatening head injuries to his partner in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The officers of the Debrecen Police Department caught a drug-distributing gang of young people

Bácsi Éva

A man stole from several construction sites and apartment buildings in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *