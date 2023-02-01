A man forced vulnerable Hungarian women to work in a Swiss brothel

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County has charged the man from Nyíregyháza with the crime of classified human trafficking and forced labor, who supported his family with money from the prostitution activities of the victims he recruited.

According to the indictment, the defendant had been living in Switzerland since 2015, where he ran a brothel until his arrest on July 20, 2021. The man continuously recruited the women from the territory of Hungary, partly through Internet advertising, and partly with the help of an unknown person connected to him. He usually chose women who were unemployed, disabled, and needy with a hopeless life situation.

According to the indictment, the man facilitated the travel of a total of 11 victims to Switzerland and their prostitution activities, obtained half of the money earned by the women, and took additional smaller or larger sums from them to cover housing costs. The accused obtained nearly HUF 37 million from the victims in the above period, which he used to support himself and his family and maintain his standard of living.

The investigation into the case was conducted by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, who is under criminal supervision, for the crime of human trafficking and forced labor committed by continuously harming several people, taking advantage of the vulnerable position of the victims, in order to commit a sexual act, obtaining it for another, and committing the crime of human trafficking and forced labor. He requested that the court sentence the accused to prison and a fine, prohibit him from practicing public affairs as an additional penalty, and order the confiscation of his assets. The indictment also contains a moderate motion, if the accused admits to committing the crime charged at the preparatory session of the tribunal, then the tribunal sentences him to 5 years in prison and a fine of HUF 1,000,000, and in addition to ordering the confiscation of assets, ban him from practicing public affairs for 5 years.

