Dávid Gróf is leaving DVSC

Dávid Gróf, the goalkeeper of Debrecen VSC, will continue his career in Levadiakos, which is at the top of the Greek football championship, Nemzeti Sport reported.

The newspaper knows that Dávid Gróf, who is already in Greece, is undergoing a medical examination, and if everything is found to be in order, Levadiakos will announce the signing of the 33-year-old goalkeeper on Tuesday.

Levadiakos is in 12th place in the 14-team regular season of the Greek league.

Gróf Dávid presented himself at DVSC in the summer of 2020. He played in a total of 121 NB I matches.

The club’s website has not yet confirmed the reports of Nemzeti Sport. UPDATE: now confirmed.

debreceninap.hu