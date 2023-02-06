A couple robbed family houses in Józsa in December last year

Debrecen police have identified and arrested the couple who robbed family houses in Józsa in December last year, according to the suspicion. Both are in custody.

Based on the data of the investigation, the 24-year-old and 20-year-old men from Hajdúböszörmény broke through the fence of a family house in Debrecen-Józsá in the early hours of December 16, 2022, and entered the yard of the house, but they did not manage to enter the property. A few minutes later, they entered another house through the open door, where they took a wallet from the hall. In addition to personal documents, the wallet also contained a few thousand forints in cash.

As a result of weeks of information and data collection, investigators identified the two men who were arrested on February 1, 2023. They are being prosecuted due to well-founded suspicions of misdemeanor theft and attempted theft. After their questioning, they were both taken into custody.

police.hu