A drunk driver caused an accident near Debrecen

A property damage accident occurred on the outskirts of Debrecen on Sunday morning. One of the drivers was detected by the probe, the police initiated proceedings against him.

According to the available data, a resident of Hajdúböszörmény was driving his car on highway 35 on the morning of March 19, 2023. The driver was driving in the direction of Józsa from Debrecen when his vehicle collided with another car. The officers who arrived at the scene used a breathalyzer on him, which indicated a positive value, so he was produced. There were no personal injuries in the accident.

During the measure, it was revealed that the man did not have a valid driver’s license, the car he was driving was taken off the road, its technical validity had expired for more than 2 years, and it did not have mandatory liability insurance.

The Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and on other offenses against the driver.

police.hu