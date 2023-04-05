A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in Debrecen

The Debrecen police are asking for the public’s help in connection with an accident.

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department 09010/909/2023 is proceeding with criminal proceedings on the suspicion of committing a misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident.

According to the investigation data, a woman was driving her car on March 31, 2023 at around 4:30 p.m. in Debrecen, on Vértesi út. The driver hit a cyclist when he reached the intersection of Gázvezið utca, who, according to medical examinations, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, or 06-80 /555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu