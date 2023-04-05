The driver did not give the priority in Debrecen, resulting in a serious accident

The Debrecen police have finished investigating the case.



The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department conducted a procedure against a woman due to the well-founded suspicion of the commission of a misdemeanor for negligently causing a road accident. According to the investigation data, the suspect was driving her car on Hunyadi János Street in Debrecen on the morning of May 2, 2022. The driver turned right with her vehicle and did not give priority to the bus, so they collided. Among the bus passengers, one person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, while two women suffered minor injuries.

The Debrecen police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu