The Debrecen Big Band welcomes spring with Elvis and Sinatra’s most popular hits and star guests

Together with their star performers, the Debrecen Big Band prepares the most popular hits of Elvis and Sinatra. At their concert on April 17, in addition to the 19 members of the Debrecen Big Band, they will carry out the large-scale production with a number of guest artists, musicians, vocalists and dancers, according to the information from the organizers.

The members of the Debrecen Big Band have been cultivating the big band formation of jazz music for more than ten years with the aim of making big band music as widely known as possible from the young to the older age group. In their productions, they cover well-known songs with the involvement of young musicians and add color to their show with dancers.

On this occasion, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra will perform their most popular songs interpreted by star performers, supplemented by Péter Szolnoki, Tamás Vastag and Csaba Vastag.

For Tamás Vastag, this is the first time that he comes to Debrecen with a joint production with the Debrecen Big Band. In addition to his theatrical roles, Tamás accepts invitations to countless concerts in Hungary and neighboring countries, creating a frenetic atmosphere at every performance. Still, it is a special occasion when you can perform a concert with your brother Csaba. The premiere and the current line-up is a completely new experience and experience for them as well, since in addition to the 19 members of the Debrecen Big Band, they are carrying out the large-scale production with numerous guest artists, musicians, vocalists and dancers. The big cannon of the evening is Péter Szolnoki, an Artisjus award-winning musician, composer, and musical actor who has already performed with the Debrecen Big Band on numerous occasions in various parts of the country. The singer and flutist of Bon-Bon, a pop band with 5 gold and 1 platinum records, is a true multi-instrumentalist, as he plays flute and piano, guitar, bass guitar and even drums.

As a songwriter, he has written songs for many talented domestic singers, and in addition to famous domestic performers, he has worked with world stars such as Craig David or the Scorpions, but he has already sung Walt Disney and other cartoon songs 30 times for artists such as Bryan Adams, Tom Jones, Phil Collins or Rob Thomas. The Elvis and Sinatra evening is already the 10th joint work of Péter Szolnoki in cooperation with the Debrecen Big Band.

The concert of the Debrecen Big Band and their star performers will take place on April 17 at the Kölcsey Center.

