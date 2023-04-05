A shop assistant stole EUR 16,500 in cash from his employer in Derecske

The Berettyóújfalu District Court pronounced the man guilty of stealing thousands of euros from a safe in the judgment announced at a preliminary session on April 3, 2023.

The accused made a confession at the preparatory session, admitted to the crime charged against him, and waived his right to a trial.

The first-instance court accepted the confession and found the man guilty of the crime of business-like theft of significant value, and therefore sentenced him to 2 years in prison, the execution of which was suspended for a 3-year probationary period. In addition, the court ordered the defendant’s probation.

From August 2021, the accused worked as an employee at the location of a company in Derecske as a store salesperson. In the course of his work, the man found out that on November 24, 2021, one of his colleagues had placed 25,000 euros in cash in a safe that could be opened with a number combination code at the company’s premises. Between November 30, 2021, and December 15, 2021, the accused opened the safe with the unauthorized code on a total of four occasions during his work and stole a total of 16,500 euros, or HUF 6,105,000. The defendant later converted the currency into forints. The police confiscated HUF 3,150,000 from the stolen amount, which they returned to the victim. During the investigation, the aggrieved company requested compensation for its remaining damages.

On July 7, 2022, the Berettyóújfalu District Court handed down a criminal sentence in the case, according to which he was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months – suspended for a 3-year probationary period. The prosecution filed a request to hold a trial within the legal deadline, as in their opinion a more severe sentence of 2 years in prison should have been imposed, also suspended for a 3-year probationary period. Thus, the criminal sentence did not enter into force at that time. The court set the date of the preparatory session in the case, however, the defendant did not appear either on November 30, 2022, or on February 8, 2023, and did not excuse his absence, therefore the court ordered his arraignment on April 3, 2023. After that, it was possible to hold the preparatory session regarding the accused.

The court’s decision is final.

debreceninap.hu