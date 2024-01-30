Woman Kills 3-Year-Old Child Then Commits Suicide

Two bodies were found on January 29th, in the evening hours in Jászszentandrás, in a family house. According to the police, a mother and her 3-year-old child died. The child’s death was caused by murder, and the woman’s by suicide.

The Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters has initiated criminal proceedings in the case for committing the crime of murder, police.hu reported. The authority is investigating the circumstances of the case with the involvement of experts, the details of which the police are unable to provide further information on.

