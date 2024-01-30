Four Cars Collided in Two Places on Tuesday Morning in Debrecen

Due to the accidents, several lanes were closed and there was a huge traffic jam.

On Tuesday morning at around seven o’clock in Debrecen, four cars collided on main road no. 47, on the section of Mikepércsi road leading to the city center, at Szabó Kálmán street. Two of the five lanes were closed during the site investigation. According to the available information, the congestion was huge, the traffic was directed by the police. No personal injuries are known.

Motorists coming into the city from the south had to avoid the area by turning left at Gázvezeték street or right at Monostorpályi road.

Also in the morning, four cars collided on Petőfi square, with minor damage to the vehicles.

The causes of the accidents are the frozen, slippery roads in the early morning and the failure to observe the appropriate following distance. Therefore, experts draw attention to the importance of driving with increased attention.

dehir.hu

pixabay