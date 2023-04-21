A man damaged five cars in Debrecen

Debrecen patrol officers arrested the 33-year-old man, who allegedly damaged five parked cars in Debrecen, near the scene.

On the night of April 17, 2023, the police received several reports that a crazed man was damaging parked cars in Debrecen, on Hadházi út. The uniformed officers immediately went to the scene and arrested him in a nearby street. The angry man kicked the rear-view mirrors of cars, but there were cars that he also scratched, and there were cars whose windshield wiper blades were broken.

The investigators interrogated the 33-year-old local resident as a suspect due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a disorderly conduct offense. He explained his actions by being heavily drunk, the police said.

police.hu