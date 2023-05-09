The police arrested drug dealers in three settlements in Hajdú-Bihar County

The investigators of the Detective Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters received information that a small drug distribution network is operating in the county. Criminal prosecutors immediately started the investigation and collected evidence related to the operation of the organization.

On May 3, 2023, detectives and investigators from Hajdú-Bihar together with the staff of Cívis and the Körös Közterületi Támogató Subdepartment raided four members of the network. A 31-year-old man from Hajdúszoboszló, a 22-year-old man from Tetétlen, and two 32-year-old men from Kaba were arrested and questioned as suspects. The two residents of Kaba were taken into criminal custody by the investigators, and the District Court of Debrecen ordered the arrest of one of them, while the other man decided on criminal supervision. They must be held accountable for the crime of drug trafficking committed in a criminal conspiracy.

Two of their companions can defend themselves at liberty at the current stage of the proceedings, criminal proceedings have been initiated against them for drug trafficking.

According to the investigation data, all four sold the drug throughout the county. During the searches of their homes, the police seized nearly HUF 5 million in cash, drug-suspected powder and green plant derivatives, as well as the tools needed to sell illegal substances.

police.hu