The Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to several accidents

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

According to the investigation data, a man was driving his car in Debrecen, on Nagyerdei körút on May 13, 2023, around 3:00 p.m. The driver started to turn left in the direction of the parking lots, but he did not notice that a motorcyclist had already started to overtake his vehicle. The motorcyclist hit the side of the car, then fell and, according to medical opinions, suffered serious injuries, reports police.hu.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, or 06-80 /555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

A woman was driving her car on May 14, 2023, around 4:00 p.m. in Debrecen, on Petneházy Street. When the driver reached the intersection of Veres Péter utca, she turned right and ran over a pedestrian standing on the side of the road.

According to the primary medical opinion, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the traffic accident, reports police.hu.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

The police in Píspökladány are also asking for the public’s help:

According to the investigation, a young woman was riding her bicycle on May 14, 2023 at around 5:30 a.m. in Püspökladány, on Mikszáth Street. The cyclist was turning onto Erkel Street when she collided with a black Audi car traveling in the same direction, which continued to drive without stopping after the accident. The woman fell and, according to medical reports, suffered minor injuries.

The Püspökladány Police Department asks the driver of the car, or anyone who saw the accident, to report in person at the Püspökladány Police Department (Püspökladány, Baross utca 2), or by phone at 06-54/517-000, which is available 24 hours a day, or on the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111 and the toll-free emergency number 112.

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation on suspicion of vandalism.

According to the data of the investigation, on the afternoon of April 11, 2023, an unknown person spotted the tires of a car parked on Nap Street. The man in the video can be linked to the commission of the crime.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) or make a report by phone at 06-52/457, which is available 24 hours a day. 040, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.