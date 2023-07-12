The two men who damaged the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen are suspected of theft

According to the suspicion, a 50-year-old man and his 32-year-old companion stole copper window sills from the Great Church of Debrecen. Local prosecutors have completed their investigation in the case.

According to the investigation data, on the night of February 9, 2023, the 50-year-old man arranged with a 32-year-old friend to steal the copper window sills of the Debrecen Cathedral. They walked to Kossuth Square, and then started the operation behind the building. The older man began to pry open the windowsills with a pair of pliers, while his companion acted as a lookout. The mastermind managed to remove three discs but damaged more.

As it turned out, their first trip the next day was to a local Metal Recycling site, where they sold the windowsills.

After the report, the investigators conducted an on-site inspection, interviewed witnesses and collected detailed data. Their work soon brought results, they identified the suspected perpetrators. The older man was arrested by the patrol on February 13, while his companion was brought to the police station the next day by the criminal prosecutors. Both confessed during their interrogation.

During the full-scale investigation of the case, the police also visited the Metal Recycling site, where they managed to seize all of the copper plates handed over.

The investigators detained both members of the couple and initiated their arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against them due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of theft. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)