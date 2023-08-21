Two Families in Tiszanána Attacked Each Other – 18-Year-Old Boy Died

Police arrested a 54-year-old man who, according to suspicion, stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in Tiszanána on Saturday (19th August, 2023), the Heves County Police Headquarters announced on police.hu on Monday.

In Tiszanána, a dispute arose between two families, and then they started abusing each other, during which an 18-year-old man was stabbed with a knife so bad that he died on the spot, while two other men were taken to hospital.

The investigators reported that the 54-year-old man from Besenyőtelk, who was suspected of having committed the crime – who fled the scene – was arrested within two hours, taken into custody, proceedings were initiated against him for the crime of manslaughter and bodily harm causing danger to life, and his arrest was initiated. In connection with the case, the Heves Vármegye Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against several people on suspicion of armed group rioting – police.hu reported.



police.hu

pixabay