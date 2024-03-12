Teenagers Attacked a Passenger at the Mátészalka Train Station

The Mátészalka Police Department is conducting proceedings against two 14-year-old and two 15-year-old Mátészalka residents due to well-founded suspicions of robbery.

At the dawn of March 9th, 2024, the police received a report that a passenger on a train at the Mátészalka railway station was assaulted by four unknown people, who got off the train and fled after getting the victim’s mobile phone.

The Mátészalka police immediately started collecting data after the report, and as a result, within an hour, the suspects were caught in the center of Mátészalka. The police brought the four teenagers to the police station, and during their interrogation they admitted committing crime. The investigators took the four young people into custody and initiated their arrest.

debreceninap.hu