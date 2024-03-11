The students of the University of Debrecen can have a party at the law students’ ball

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The students of the University of Debrecen can have a party at the law students’ ball

The Student Union of the Faculty of Law will organize the Graduation Ball in 2024.

Date: 13.03.2024. (Wednesday)

Location: University of Debrecen Main Building Díszudvar (4032 Debrecen, Egyetem square 1.)

The planned program of the Ball:

18:00 Opening
19:30 Ball greetings
19:40 Presentation of Teacher and Student awards
20:30 Presentation of half-diplomas, and graduation rings
20:45 Dinner
22:30 Music and dance party
23:30 Star performer
04:00 Closing

The organizers reserve the right to change the program.

More information on the event’s Facebook page.

On March 21, the Teachers’ Ball will be held in Debrecen

Related Posts

Quiz night about movies organized by ESN in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The students of the University of Debrecen can have a party at the law students’ ball

Bácsi Éva

Dr. Dénes Dobó, the press spokesman of the Debrecen Court, gave a lecture to the law students in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *