The students of the University of Debrecen can have a party at the law students’ ball

The Student Union of the Faculty of Law will organize the Graduation Ball in 2024.
Date: 13.03.2024. (Wednesday)
Location: University of Debrecen Main Building Díszudvar (4032 Debrecen, Egyetem square 1.)
The planned program of the Ball:
18:00 Opening
19:30 Ball greetings
19:40 Presentation of Teacher and Student awards
20:30 Presentation of half-diplomas, and graduation rings
20:45 Dinner
22:30 Music and dance party
23:30 Star performer
04:00 Closing
The organizers reserve the right to change the program.
More information on the event’s Facebook page.