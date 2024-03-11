The students of the University of Debrecen can have a party at the law students’ ball

The Student Union of the Faculty of Law will organize the Graduation Ball in 2024.

Date: 13.03.2024. (Wednesday)

Location: University of Debrecen Main Building Díszudvar (4032 Debrecen, Egyetem square 1.)

The planned program of the Ball:

18:00 Opening

19:30 Ball greetings

19:40 Presentation of Teacher and Student awards

20:30 Presentation of half-diplomas, and graduation rings

20:45 Dinner

22:30 Music and dance party

23:30 Star performer

04:00 Closing

The organizers reserve the right to change the program.

More information on the event’s Facebook page.