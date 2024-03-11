A big change is coming to Facebook

What appears in the Facebook feed is changing, artificial intelligence is figuring out what users want to see.

Facebook is introducing an artificial intelligence-based recommendation algorithm in the news feed and in groups, hvg.hu wrote. Tom Alison, head of Facebook, spoke about this at a technology conference.

Facebook has already implemented the new algorithm for Reels videos, and according to the first tests, users spent 8-10 percent more time watching Reels videos. According to Tom Alison, it can be concluded from this that the new solution learns from the data much more efficiently than the previous algorithm

– hvg.hu wrote.

It is not yet known when the new AI-based algorithm will be introduced for the other services besides Reels.