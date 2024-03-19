A man defrauded his victims of several million forints and was detained by the Debrecen police

Many victims who were defrauded by a man from Debrecen came forward. The investigators took the criminal into custody, and the court ordered his arrest. The defrauded amount increased from HUF 110 to HUF 203 million.



As we reported earlier, in November 2023, the investigators of the Debrecen Police Department’s Investigation Department interrogated a 30-year-old man as a suspect for 11 counts of business fraud. Even then, there was a strong suspicion that there could have been other victims of the thief. Since then, seven victims have come forward, to whom he promised tens of millions of luxury cars, took the advance, and then only the promises remained. According to data, at the end of last year, the amount of damages was HUF 110 million, which has now increased to HUF 203 million.

The investigators continued to interrogate the 30-year-old man as a suspect, and he was taken into custody, then the Debrecen Court ordered his arrest. He is now being prosecuted for 18 counts of business fraud.

(police.hu)