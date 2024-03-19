SEMCORP Hungary Kft. has signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Debrecen

SEMCORP Hungary Kft. strives for long-term cooperation with the University of Debrecen – stated the CEO of the world’s leading company in the production of separator films used in lithium-ion batteries. Hu Tao spoke about this before he signed an agreement setting joint research and development and educational goals with the institution’s leaders.



Both parties attach great importance to the cooperation between the University of Debrecen and, among other things, the company that holds a leading position in the world market in the production of separator films for electric car batteries, it was said at the time of signing the document.

I am convinced that this agreement is more important than we thought before. The green One Belt, One Road Chinese program was recently established, and China now has greater capacities in the production and storage of green energy than the ten countries following it combined

– pointed out Rector Zoltán Szilvássy.

The head of the institution pointed out that at the University of Debrecen, the field of science is developing most dynamically, which is in line with the goals of the partnership.

Cooperation of outstanding importance from an international point of view is taking shape within the Eurasian continent, so we are actually member countries of the same continent, which I think greatly helps in formulating common goals and achieving them

– Zoltán Szilvássy added.

Hu Tao, CEO of SEMCORP Hungary Kft., identified knowledge transfer, technological developments, and the career path of graduates as the main objectives.

We definitely strive to establish a long-term cooperation with the University of Debrecen. SEMCORP is committed to becoming a world-class materials industry innovation and manufacturing enterprise, and we are also aware that technical science fields are highly developed in your university

– said Hu Tao.

Vice-president Csaba Wolf added that the corporate group places special emphasis on research and development, as it sees a serious opportunity for cooperation with the University of Debrecen.

SEMCORP Hungary Kft., as the group’s first European factory, is also very confident that well-trained Hungarian engineers will be able to properly manage the factory here and further strengthen the company’s position as a global market leader. And our excellent Chinese engineers can share their experiences with the university’s students and teachers, which the university can also benefit from

– the vice president added.

The cooperation agreement was signed by CEO Hu Tao, Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Chancellor Zoltán Bács.

