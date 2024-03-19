Starting today, Benedict Cumberbatch is the “new resident” of Madame Tussauds Budapest. The wax figure of the actor who portrays Sherlock Holmes arrived in Dorottya Street from Vienna and will stay for a few months. The Embassy of the United Kingdom and the Hungarian British Chamber of Commerce also attended the unveiling ceremony of Cumberbatch’s figure, besides, his permanent Hungarian dubbing voice, Kornél Simon was also there.

The number of stars per square meter in Dorottya Street has increased again. Madame Tussauds Budapest has unveiled a new figure: Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch. Most people know the English actor as Sherlock Holmes or Doctor Strange in the Marvel series. Cumberbatch is one of the most sought-after British actors, whom the directors like to cast as intelligent, upper-class, gentlemanly characters due to his appearance and distinctive voice. The British star is also one of the main characters in Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which was awarded in the Best Short Film category at the latest Oscar ceremony.

Benedict Cumberbatch himself also participated in the process of creating the figure. Each wax figure is made over several months in a special studio of Madame Tussauds near London, with the involvement of craftsmen, artists and other professionals. The subject cooperates with the crew in many cases, as did the English actor. Cumberbatch even attached a few strands of hair to the head of his figure.

The figure of the actor was inaugurated at a British-inspired event, attended by the Embassy of the United Kingdom and the Hungarian British Chamber of Commerce.

The wax figure of Benedict Cumberbatch is sitting on the arm of an armchair, so visitors can sit next to him and try out the interactive panels. In 2015, the actor was appointed a CBE and received the honour from the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. According to this, he earned recognition for his outstanding work in performing arts and his charitable activities.

Benedict Cumberbatch is not only one of the most popular actors in the world but a fascinating, versatile personality. He speaks six languages fluently, in addition to his native English, he also knows Japanese, German, Portuguese, Chinese and Greek. He volunteered as an English teacher in a Tibetan monastery in Darjeeling, India for one year. In addition to his film roles, he often undertakes stage work and lends his distinctive voice to video games, documentaries, commercials and radio programs.

„My first encounter with Benedict Cumberbatch took place on a hot summer day at the dubbing studio. I could not stand due to an insect bite, so I worked sitting on a bar and stool and the air conditioner broke down. It was a difficult start, but I’m very happy that since that day I can continuously provide the voice of the actor. He is a perfect, precise artistic machine and perfected his distant-keeping techniques. Personally, the Imitation Game was my favorite of his films”

– said Kornél Simon.

„The arrival of the figure of Benedict and the special world we created around him is another proof that something exciting is always happening at Madame Tussauds Budapest. Thanks to the unique, 130-square-meter LED wall of our Cinema Café, we turned the venue into an English library room at the push of a button, so that our guests could take photos with a truly British gentleman in an authentic environment”, said Zsuzsanna Óhidi, Operational Director of Madame Tussauds Budapest.