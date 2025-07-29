A Debrecen woman brutally abused her 10-month-old baby at a medical appointment

The mother will have to answer in court for assault causing bodily harm under aggravating circumstances.

According to the indictment, on June 7, 2024, the woman was waiting with her 10-month-old daughter for a medical examination at a rehabilitation center in Debrecen. While in the waiting area, the baby began to cry and did not stop, prompting the mother to hit her multiple times with her hand and with a mobile phone she was holding.

A little later, while dressing the child after the examination, the accused slapped the baby again. Although the child did not sustain any injuries, considering her age, the nature and location of the abuse, the mother’s intent was to cause a minor injury that would heal within eight days.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the woman—who admitted to the act—with the attempted offense of minor bodily harm committed against a person incapable of self-defense. In its indictment, the prosecution proposed that the Debrecen District Court issue a criminal order based on the case files, place the defendant on probation, and assign her a probation officer for the duration of the probation period.

