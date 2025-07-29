Lufthansa flight from Munich diverted to Budapest due to stormy weather in Debrecen

Due to poor weather conditions, Lufthansa flight number L1686 from Munich was unable to land on Monday morning. According to haon.hu, the Airbus A321 aircraft took off at 6:43 AM, but the pilot could not complete the scheduled landing at Debrecen Airport at 8:05 AM.

Because of the harsh, stormy weather, the pilot was unable to execute the landing and circled above Debrecen’s airspace for some time.

After several failed landing attempts, the captain decided to divert the flight and headed toward the alternate airport in Budapest, where the plane successfully landed at 8:57 AM.