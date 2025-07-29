Pedestrian hit while car was reversing in Debrecen – police seeking witnesses

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation on suspicion of negligent causing of a road accident.

According to the investigation, on June 23, 2025, around 11:00 a.m., a passenger car was reversing on Vár Street in Debrecen when it struck a pedestrian walking behind the vehicle.

The Debrecen Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to report in person at the Traffic Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or call 06-52/457-040 (available 24/7), the toll-free witness hotline at 06-80/555-111, or the general emergency number 112.

(police.hu)