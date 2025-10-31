Clumsy burglar drops ID while fleeing during attempted break-in in Debrecen

Debrecen police apprehended a man in a short period of time who tried to break into a family home.

On the afternoon of October 27, a man from Debrecen reported that someone had forced open a window of a neighboring house and was attempting to enter the property. However, at the same time as the call, the burglar noticed he had been seen and hastily left the scene empty-handed. He may have thought he had gotten away, but he left behind plenty of clues.

One of these clues made the investigators’ job significantly easier: during his escape, the burglar dropped his identity card. As a result, not long after, police were knocking on the door of the 31-year-old Debrecen man, who was taken into custody and questioned on suspicion of attempted theft. He confessed to the crime, and investigators placed him under formal detention.